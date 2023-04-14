Noodles & Company (NDLS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Noodles & Company (NDLS) by analysts is $9.00, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for NDLS is 36.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of NDLS was 198.86K shares.

NDLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) has jumped by 4.41 compared to previous close of 4.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NDLS’s Market Performance

Noodles & Company (NDLS) has experienced a 10.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.36% rise in the past month, and a -13.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for NDLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.49% for NDLS’s stock, with a -2.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDLS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NDLS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NDLS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $7 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDLS reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for NDLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to NDLS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

NDLS Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDLS rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Noodles & Company saw -5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDLS starting from Mill Road Capital III, L.P., who purchase 1,833 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Apr 06. After this action, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. now owns 1,128,804 shares of Noodles & Company, valued at $8,490 using the latest closing price.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P., the 10% Owner of Noodles & Company, purchase 5,000 shares at $4.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Mill Road Capital III, L.P. is holding 1,126,971 shares at $23,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.37 for the present operating margin

+11.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noodles & Company stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.23. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Noodles & Company (NDLS), the company’s capital structure generated 697.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.46. Total debt to assets is 77.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 617.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 95.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Noodles & Company (NDLS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.