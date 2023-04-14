Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has gone down by -0.13% for the week, with a 2.85% rise in the past month and a -2.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.45% for NMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.84% for NMR’s stock, with a 2.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Right Now?

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NMR is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NMR is $4.28, which is -$0.41 below the current market price. The public float for NMR is 2.80B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for NMR on April 14, 2023 was 875.06K shares.

NMR) stock’s latest price update

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.20 in comparison to its previous close of 3.74, however, the company has experienced a -0.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NMR Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw 0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the 10% Owner of Nomura Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA is holding 327,499 shares at $39,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.22 for the present operating margin

+75.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +8.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 798.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.87. Total debt to assets is 53.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 301.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.