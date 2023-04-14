NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT)’s stock price has plunge by 6.90relation to previous closing price of 5.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is $8.63, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for NEXT is 135.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEXT on April 14, 2023 was 657.77K shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT stock saw an increase of 16.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.60% and a quarterly increase of -0.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.83% for NEXT’s stock, with a -7.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXT reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for NEXT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEXT, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

NEXT Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +22.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT rose by +16.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 12.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -226.60, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.