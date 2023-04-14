Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) has increased by 9.41 when compared to last closing price of 2.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) is above average at 12.65x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NIR is 27.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NIR on April 14, 2023 was 290.48K shares.

NIR’s Market Performance

The stock of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has seen a 9.97% increase in the past week, with a -67.66% drop in the past month, and a -67.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.70% for NIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.57% for NIR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -66.37% for the last 200 days.

NIR Trading at -62.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.77%, as shares sank -69.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc. saw -68.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.