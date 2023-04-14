My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has gone down by -6.92% for the week, with a 17.46% rise in the past month and a -46.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.05% for MYSZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.02% for MYSZ’s stock, with a -62.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MYSZ is $3.00, which is $0.52 above the current price. The public float for MYSZ is 1.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYSZ on April 14, 2023 was 90.48K shares.

MYSZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has decreased by -13.45 when compared to last closing price of 1.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MYSZ Trading at -13.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYSZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.05%, as shares surge +14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYSZ fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6012. In addition, My Size Inc. saw -45.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYSZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8074.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for My Size Inc. stands at -8030.53. The total capital return value is set at -153.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.21.

Based on My Size Inc. (MYSZ), the company’s capital structure generated 5.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.33. Total debt to assets is 4.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.