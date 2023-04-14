MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Stock Experiences 9.68% Monthly Change

In the past week, MDB stock has gone up by 5.35%, with a monthly gain of 9.68% and a quarterly surge of 18.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for MongoDB Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.97% for MDB stock, with a simple moving average of -1.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is $246.04, which is $24.41 above the current market price. The public float for MDB is 66.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDB on April 14, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

MDB) stock’s latest price update

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.76 in relation to its previous close of 226.21. However, the company has experienced a 5.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that MongoDB Stock Falls Sharply as Fiscal-Year Forecast Disappoints

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $270 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $282. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Neutral” to MDB, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

MDB Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.64. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw 14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Ittycheria Dev, who sale 49,249 shares at the price of $227.55 back on Apr 03. After this action, Ittycheria Dev now owns 222,311 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $11,206,414 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Michael Lawrence, the COO and CFO of MongoDB Inc., sale 5,157 shares at $228.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Gordon Michael Lawrence is holding 103,706 shares at $1,177,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.15. Equity return is now at value -50.00, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc. (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 160.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.57. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.