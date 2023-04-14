Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) by analysts is $25.83, The public float for MNMD is 31.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.90% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MNMD was 455.07K shares.

MNMD) stock’s latest price update

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD)’s stock price has plunge by 1.13relation to previous closing price of 3.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MNMD’s Market Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has seen a 7.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.10% gain in the past month and a 0.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for MNMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.74% for MNMD’s stock, with a -40.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $25 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNMD reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for MNMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to MNMD, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

MNMD Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw 42.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Barrow Robert, who sale 8,273 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, Barrow Robert now owns 238,959 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., valued at $29,038 using the latest closing price.

Karlin Dan, the Chief Medical Officer of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., sale 3,577 shares at $3.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Karlin Dan is holding 260,505 shares at $12,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -43.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54.

Based on Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.