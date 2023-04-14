MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) by analysts is $2.50, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for MDVL is 68.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MDVL was 126.19K shares.

MDVL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) has plunged by -13.30 when compared to previous closing price of 0.33, but the company has seen a 0.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MDVL’s Market Performance

MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) has experienced a 0.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.80% drop in the past month, and a -51.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.94% for MDVL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.88% for MDVL stock, with a simple moving average of -59.14% for the last 200 days.

MDVL Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.59%, as shares sank -12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDVL rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2866. In addition, MedAvail Holdings Inc. saw -4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDVL starting from Seabaugh Ramona, who sale 3,287 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Mar 21. After this action, Seabaugh Ramona now owns 18,319 shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc., valued at $1,009 using the latest closing price.

Doerr Mark Edward, the Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail Holdings Inc., sale 72,785 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Doerr Mark Edward is holding 188,701 shares at $22,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-196.62 for the present operating margin

-4.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for MedAvail Holdings Inc. stands at -198.00. The total capital return value is set at -90.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.88. Equity return is now at value -219.10, with -116.70 for asset returns.

Based on MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL), the company’s capital structure generated 64.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.10. Total debt to assets is 32.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.