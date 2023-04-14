Mattel Inc.’s (MAT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MAT stock has gone up by 0.91%, with a monthly gain of 9.34% and a quarterly plunge of -11.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Mattel Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.88% for MAT’s stock, with a -9.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Right Now?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MAT is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAT is $23.00, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for MAT is 352.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume for MAT on April 14, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has surged by 2.12 when compared to previous closing price of 17.43, but the company has seen a 0.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/29/23 that ‘Digital Blackface’? Levi’s gets pushback for using AI models to add diversity.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MAT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

MAT Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.23. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw -0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.51. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mattel Inc. (MAT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.