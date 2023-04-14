MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is 74.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAG is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is $18.66, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for MAG is 97.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On April 14, 2023, MAG’s average trading volume was 673.95K shares.

MAG) stock’s latest price update

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.33 in comparison to its previous close of 14.10, however, the company has experienced a -0.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has experienced a -0.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.83% rise in the past month, and a -16.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for MAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.72% for MAG’s stock, with a 1.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAG Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.86. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.