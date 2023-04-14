LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.80 in comparison to its previous close of 10.01, however, the company has experienced a -2.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is 3.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LXU is 1.52.

The public float for LXU is 56.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On April 14, 2023, LXU’s average trading volume was 825.31K shares.

LXU’s Market Performance

LXU’s stock has seen a -2.36% decrease for the week, with a -17.27% drop in the past month and a -24.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for LSB Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.59% for LXU’s stock, with a -30.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LXU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXU reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for LXU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LXU, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

LXU Trading at -18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXU fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.16. In addition, LSB Industries Inc. saw -28.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXU starting from LSB Funding LLC, who sale 15,977,500 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Nov 10. After this action, LSB Funding LLC now owns 1,672,500 shares of LSB Industries Inc., valued at $207,608,440 using the latest closing price.

LSB Funding LLC, the 10% Owner of LSB Industries Inc., sale 600,000 shares at $12.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that LSB Funding LLC is holding 17,650,000 shares at $7,390,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXU

Equity return is now at value 42.50, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.