LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Stock Records 47.74% Quarterly Movement

The stock of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has seen a -3.59% decrease in the past week, with a 23.28% gain in the past month, and a 47.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for LFST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for LFST’s stock, with a 19.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

The public float for LFST is 317.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LFST on April 14, 2023 was 608.19K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LFST) stock’s latest price update

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.93 compared to its previous closing price of 7.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/10/21 that Monday.com and 3 Other IPOs Hit the Market. All but One Closed Up Higher.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFST reach a price target of $7.25. The rating they have provided for LFST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LFST, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

LFST Trading at 24.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw 52.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Mullins Kevin Michael, who sale 69,734 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Apr 04. After this action, Mullins Kevin Michael now owns 5,436,448 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $530,676 using the latest closing price.

Qureshi Danish J., the of LifeStance Health Group Inc., sale 8,775 shares at $7.62 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Qureshi Danish J. is holding 4,655,802 shares at $66,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.