Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for KAL is $10.00, The public float for KAL is 0.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume for KAL on April 14, 2023 was 812.51K shares.

KAL stock's latest price update

The stock price of Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) has dropped by -25.62 compared to previous close of 1.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -42.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Korean Air Weathered Pandemic Turbulence With Style

KAL’s Market Performance

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) has seen a -42.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -65.43% decline in the past month and a -82.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.32% for KAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.64% for KAL’s stock, with a -98.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KAL Trading at -73.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.70%, as shares sank -66.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAL fell by -41.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8654. In addition, Kalera Public Limited Company saw -83.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KAL starting from de Jong Brent, who purchase 3,840,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Oct 31. After this action, de Jong Brent now owns 5,636,875 shares of Kalera Public Limited Company, valued at $499,200 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.