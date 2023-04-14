Juniper II Corp. (JUN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JUN is 29.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JUN on April 14, 2023 was 159.66K shares.

JUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN) has plunged by -0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 10.43, but the company has seen a 0.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JUN’s Market Performance

JUN’s stock has risen by 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.87% and a quarterly rise of 2.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.16% for Juniper II Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for JUN’s stock, with a 3.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JUN Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.13%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUN rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.37. In addition, Juniper II Corp. saw 2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JUN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Juniper II Corp. (JUN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.