Iris Energy Limited (IREN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The average price predicted by analysts for IREN is $6.42, which is $2.22 above the current price. The public float for IREN is 46.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IREN on April 14, 2023 was 909.05K shares.

IREN) stock’s latest price update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN)’s stock price has soared by 15.07 in relation to previous closing price of 3.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 50.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IREN’s Market Performance

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has experienced a 50.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 56.72% rise in the past month, and a 174.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.25% for IREN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.28% for IREN’s stock, with a 36.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IREN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IREN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IREN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IREN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IREN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for IREN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to IREN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

IREN Trading at 48.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.17%, as shares surge +54.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IREN rose by +50.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Iris Energy Limited saw 236.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.