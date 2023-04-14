IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) has decreased by -4.58 when compared to last closing price of 0.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BACK is at 0.05.

The public float for BACK is 26.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume for BACK on April 14, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

BACK’s Market Performance

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has seen a 16.33% increase in the past week, with a -8.75% drop in the past month, and a -43.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.00% for BACK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.50% for BACK’s stock, with a -65.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BACK Trading at -30.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.42%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK rose by +16.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1553. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -26.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -113.14. Equity return is now at value -161.80, with -96.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.