Home  »  Companies   »  IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Y...

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) has decreased by -4.58 when compared to last closing price of 0.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BACK is at 0.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for BACK is 26.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume for BACK on April 14, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

BACK’s Market Performance

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has seen a 16.33% increase in the past week, with a -8.75% drop in the past month, and a -43.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.00% for BACK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.50% for BACK’s stock, with a -65.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BACK Trading at -30.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.42%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK rose by +16.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1553. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -26.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -60.85 for the present operating margin
  • -9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -113.14. Equity return is now at value -161.80, with -96.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​