iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.75relation to previous closing price of 3.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/22 that Keith Olbermann Tries His Hand at Podcasting

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IHRT is at 1.58.

The public float for IHRT is 118.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.42% of that float. The average trading volume for IHRT on April 14, 2023 was 961.62K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

The stock of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has seen a 4.46% increase in the past week, with a -18.93% drop in the past month, and a -48.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.48% for IHRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.40% for IHRT stock, with a simple moving average of -48.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHRT reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for IHRT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

IHRT Trading at -32.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -37.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 10. After this action, MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B now owns 148,535 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $50,017 using the latest closing price.

MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B, the EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 17,500 shares at $5.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B is holding 138,535 shares at $95,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Equity return is now at value -35.20, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.