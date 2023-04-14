ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has gone up by 2.54% for the week, with a 8.77% rise in the past month and a 3.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.32% for IBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.72% for IBN stock, with a simple moving average of 3.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is above average at 20.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IBN on April 14, 2023 was 6.79M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has increased by 2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 21.76. However, the company has seen a 2.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IBN Trading at 6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.13. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +15.96. The total capital return value is set at 10.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 97.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.25. Total debt to assets is 10.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.