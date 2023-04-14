Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) by analysts is $4.00, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for HYZN is 82.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.70% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of HYZN was 1.49M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HYZN) stock’s latest price update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HYZN’s Market Performance

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has experienced a -3.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.53% drop in the past month, and a -56.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.50% for HYZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.76% for HYZN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HYZN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

HYZN Trading at -32.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -22.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8437. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw -46.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

The total capital return value is set at -33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.31.

Based on Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.78. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -32.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.