HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) has surged by 8.04 when compared to previous closing price of 1.12, but the company has seen a -7.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 76.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUBC on April 14, 2023 was 5.90M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a -7.63% decrease in the past week, with a -27.54% drop in the past month, and a -87.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.43% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.82% for HUBC’s stock, with a -85.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -73.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares sank -38.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -7.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6378. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -90.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.