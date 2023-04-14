Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has dropped by -1.75 compared to previous close of 26.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Right Now?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) by analysts is $30.07, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.66B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of HMC was 1.02M shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC stock saw an increase of -0.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.88% and a quarterly increase of 8.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.10% for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.22% for HMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.15% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.08. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 14.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+19.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +4.86. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.73. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.99. Total debt to assets is 35.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.