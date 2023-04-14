Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, HSCS stock has gone up by 49.17%, with a monthly gain of 22.73% and a quarterly surge of 46.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.91% for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.19% for HSCS’s stock, with a -11.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HSCS is $3.75, which is $2.15 above than the current price. The public float for HSCS is 5.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of HSCS on April 14, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

HSCS) stock’s latest price update

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.38 in relation to its previous close of 1.17. However, the company has experienced a 49.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HSCS Trading at -7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.42%, as shares surge +40.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS rose by +56.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0418. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. saw 60.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32765.60 for the present operating margin

-139.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stands at -33592.57.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.