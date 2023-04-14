Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, HCTI stock has gone down by -5.83%, with a monthly decline of -15.34% and a quarterly surge of 57.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.87% for Healthcare Triangle Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.21% for HCTI’s stock, with a -25.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCTI is $1.50, The public float for HCTI is 15.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.02% of that float. The average trading volume for HCTI on April 14, 2023 was 631.66K shares.

HCTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) has surged by 0.87 when compared to previous closing price of 0.30, but the company has seen a -5.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCTI Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.08%, as shares sank -12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3583. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw 68.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.70 for the present operating margin

+17.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -20.94. Equity return is now at value -65.60, with -42.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.