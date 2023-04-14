Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE)’s stock price has plunge by 24.27relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 54.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is $1.69, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for GREE is 15.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GREE on April 14, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

GREE’s Market Performance

The stock of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has seen a 54.29% increase in the past week, with a 42.22% rise in the past month, and a -2.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.50% for GREE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 47.61% for GREE stock, with a simple moving average of -54.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GREE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GREE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GREE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GREE reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for GREE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2021.

GREE Trading at 20.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.36%, as shares surge +47.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GREE rose by +54.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4438. In addition, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. saw 121.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GREE starting from NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P, who sale 6,504 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Mar 09. After this action, NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P now owns 37,113 shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., valued at $2,732 using the latest closing price.

Rothaupt Daniel, the Director of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., sale 3,470 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rothaupt Daniel is holding 20,530 shares at $1,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.78 for the present operating margin

-24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stands at -299.78. Equity return is now at value -100.30, with -44.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.