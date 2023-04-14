GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has seen a -0.44% decrease in the past week, with a 0.12% gain in the past month, and a 15.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for GFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.25% for GFS’s stock, with a 12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) is 25.02x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for GFS is 538.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On April 14, 2023, GFS’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

GFS) stock’s latest price update

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.20 in comparison to its previous close of 66.06, however, the company has experienced a -0.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that GlobalFoundries Stock Is Surging on Strong Earnings

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $84 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFS reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for GFS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GFS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

GFS Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.20. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 22.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+27.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 14.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.