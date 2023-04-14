Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has gone up by 2.91% for the week, with a 11.38% rise in the past month and a -19.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.51% for GEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.17% for GEN stock, with a simple moving average of -18.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Right Now?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GEN is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GEN is $25.00, which is $8.27 above the current price. The public float for GEN is 610.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEN on April 14, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.57 in relation to its previous close of 17.61. However, the company has experienced a 2.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GEN Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.93. In addition, Gen Digital Inc. saw -17.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from DERSE NATALIE MARIE, who sale 1,033 shares at the price of $21.10 back on Feb 16. After this action, DERSE NATALIE MARIE now owns 235,863 shares of Gen Digital Inc., valued at $21,796 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.05 for the present operating margin

+82.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gen Digital Inc. stands at +29.90. The total capital return value is set at 29.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.01. Equity return is now at value 84.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.