G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GMVD is $6.00, The public float for GMVD is 6.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMVD on April 14, 2023 was 965.13K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GMVD) stock’s latest price update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD)’s stock price has plunge by -0.36relation to previous closing price of 0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GMVD’s Market Performance

GMVD’s stock has fallen by -13.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -72.76% and a quarterly drop of -83.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 30.08% for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -62.47% for GMVD stock, with a simple moving average of -92.92% for the last 200 days.

GMVD Trading at -77.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -71.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMVD fell by -13.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3489. In addition, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd saw -83.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMVD starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Apr 03. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, valued at $218,280 using the latest closing price.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., the 10% Owner of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, sale 437,500 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that AWM Investment Company, Inc. is holding 1,000,000 shares at $446,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-222.80 for the present operating margin

+19.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd stands at -291.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.