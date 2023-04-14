Home  »  Business   »  FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Shares Soar Above 1-...

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO)’s stock price has increased by 26.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a 33.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

The public float for FOXO is 14.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. On April 14, 2023, FOXO’s average trading volume was 3.00M shares.

FOXO’s Market Performance

The stock of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has seen a 33.18% increase in the past week, with a 30.56% rise in the past month, and a 32.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.42% for FOXO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.54% for FOXO stock, with a simple moving average of -85.14% for the last 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -16.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.76%, as shares surge +42.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +33.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3749. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw 31.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

