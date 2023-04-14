Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FBIO is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FBIO is $8.15, which is $7.59 above than the current price. The public float for FBIO is 79.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume of FBIO on April 14, 2023 was 637.44K shares.

FBIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has seen a 11.98% increase in the past week, with a 14.15% rise in the past month, and a 1.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for FBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.83% for FBIO’s stock, with a -3.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to FBIO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

FBIO Trading at 8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO rose by +12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7477. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc. saw 24.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 2,395,209 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Feb 10. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 15,349,091 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISS MICHAEL S, the of Fortress Biotech Inc., purchase 1,197,604 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that WEISS MICHAEL S is holding 14,752,034 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.76 for the present operating margin

+55.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc. stands at -114.30. Equity return is now at value -124.40, with -24.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.