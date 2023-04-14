Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.05 in comparison to its previous close of 28.86, however, the company has experienced a 9.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is $32.46, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 101.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLYW on April 14, 2023 was 744.31K shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

The stock of Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has seen a 9.20% increase in the past week, with a 11.97% rise in the past month, and a 16.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.54% for FLYW’s stock, with a 25.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FLYW, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

FLYW Trading at 11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.34. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 22.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Massaro Michael, who sale 11,457 shares at the price of $29.27 back on Apr 12. After this action, Massaro Michael now owns 1,162,987 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $335,312 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 25,790 shares at $28.70 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 1,174,444 shares at $740,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corporation (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.