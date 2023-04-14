First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) is above average at 18.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.

The public float for FR is 131.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FR on April 14, 2023 was 820.82K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FR) stock’s latest price update

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 51.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/22 that Companies Size Up Their Losses on Russian Operations

FR’s Market Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has seen a -1.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.43% decline in the past month and a 1.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for FR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for FR’s stock, with a 1.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $48 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FR reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for FR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to FR, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

FR Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.47. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. saw 5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.63 for the present operating margin

+45.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stands at +66.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 84.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 42.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.