EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) has increased by 3.86 when compared to last closing price of 3.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 23.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is $32.33, which is $28.31 above the current market price. The public float for EYPT is 30.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EYPT on April 14, 2023 was 264.82K shares.

EYPT’s Market Performance

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has seen a 23.30% increase in the past week, with a 68.18% rise in the past month, and a -18.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.33% for EYPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.34% for EYPT stock, with a simple moving average of -29.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYPT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for EYPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to EYPT, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

EYPT Trading at 21.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares surge +68.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +22.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -74.20, with -46.50 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.