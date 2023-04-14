Examining the Volatility of VNET Group Inc.’s (VNET) Stock

The stock of VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has gone down by -16.36% for the week, with a -0.16% drop in the past month and a -48.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.72% for VNET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.11% for VNET’s stock, with a -37.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNET is -0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VNET is $37.20, which is $2.52 above the current price. The public float for VNET is 123.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNET on April 14, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

VNET) stock’s latest price update

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET)’s stock price has dropped by -1.41 in relation to previous closing price of 3.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5.90 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNET reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for VNET stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VNET, setting the target price at $17.40 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

VNET Trading at -24.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET fell by -16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, VNET Group Inc. saw -44.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.87 for the present operating margin

+19.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for VNET Group Inc. stands at -10.98. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.