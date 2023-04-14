Examining the Volatility of BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) Stock

The stock of BRF S.A. (BRFS) has seen a 4.80% increase in the past week, with a 1.55% gain in the past month, and a -21.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for BRFS’s stock, with a -38.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67.

The public float for BRFS is 722.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRFS on April 14, 2023 was 7.10M shares.

The stock price of BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) has plunged by -5.76 when compared to previous closing price of 1.39, but the company has seen a 4.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRFS reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for BRFS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

BRFS Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2695. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -17.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BRF S.A. (BRFS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.