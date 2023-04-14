Evaluating the Ups and Downs of FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) Stock

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a 17.89% increase in the past week, with a 29.48% gain in the past month, and a -60.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.57% for NOTE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.46% for NOTE’s stock, with a -62.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is $6.69, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOTE on April 14, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

The stock price of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has jumped by 10.34 compared to previous close of 2.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NOTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

NOTE Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.13%, as shares surge +43.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +17.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -64.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85. Equity return is now at value 134.80, with -57.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.