Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) Stock

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has seen a -18.40% decrease in the past week, with a -2.21% drop in the past month, and a -74.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 57.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.61% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.00% for CYTO stock, with a simple moving average of -76.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CYTO is also noteworthy at 1.25.

The public float for CYTO is 1.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.26% of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on April 14, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) has plunged by -36.67 when compared to previous closing price of 2.10, but the company has seen a -18.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYTO Trading at -34.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 57.48%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -18.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.46. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -72.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -87.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

