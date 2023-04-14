Evaluating the Impact of -17.50 Increase on Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s (PESI) Stock

The stock of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) has seen a -29.61% decrease in the past week, with a -5.06% drop in the past month, and a 103.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.75% for PESI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.57% for PESI’s stock, with a 49.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PESI is 12.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of PESI was 118.16K shares.

PESI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) has decreased by -17.50 when compared to last closing price of 9.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PESI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PESI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PESI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2011.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PESI reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for PESI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 05th, 2010.

Wedbush Morgan gave a rating of “Outperform” to PESI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

PESI Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PESI fell by -28.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. saw 128.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PESI starting from CENTOFANTI LOUIS F, who purchase 1,700 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Dec 22. After this action, CENTOFANTI LOUIS F now owns 174,225 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., valued at $6,426 using the latest closing price.

Naccarato Ben, the Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., purchase 575 shares at $3.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Naccarato Ben is holding 4,393 shares at $1,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.62 for the present operating margin

+13.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. stands at -4.55. Equity return is now at value -9.90, with -5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.