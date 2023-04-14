Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY)’s stock price has soared by 0.56 in relation to previous closing price of 100.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Etsy Pays Sellers Who Had Payments Delayed After SVB’s Collapse

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is $136.63, which is $35.78 above the current market price. The public float for ETSY is 122.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.45% of that float. On April 14, 2023, ETSY’s average trading volume was 3.24M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

The stock of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has seen a -4.32% decrease in the past week, with a -2.01% drop in the past month, and a -25.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for ETSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.66% for ETSY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $140 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETSY, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at -15.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.56. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw -15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from SCOTT RYAN M., who sale 3,160 shares at the price of $111.06 back on Apr 04. After this action, SCOTT RYAN M. now owns 1,694 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $350,959 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT RYAN M., the Chief Marketing Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 6,146 shares at $107.44 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that SCOTT RYAN M. is holding 4,854 shares at $660,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at -27.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.