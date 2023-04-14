ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s (ETAO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ETAO stock has gone down by -28.15%, with a monthly decline of -53.59% and a quarterly plunge of -91.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.98% for ETAO International Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.58% for ETAO’s stock, with a -89.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ETAO is 45.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ETAO was 526.10K shares.

ETAO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) has jumped by 11.85 compared to previous close of 0.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -28.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ETAO Trading at -74.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.85%, as shares sank -49.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO fell by -24.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4280. In addition, ETAO International Co. Ltd. saw -91.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.