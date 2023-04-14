Home  »  Trending   »  ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s (ETAO) Stock: ...

ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s (ETAO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ETAO stock has gone down by -28.15%, with a monthly decline of -53.59% and a quarterly plunge of -91.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.98% for ETAO International Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.58% for ETAO’s stock, with a -89.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for ETAO is 45.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ETAO was 526.10K shares.

ETAO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) has jumped by 11.85 compared to previous close of 0.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -28.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ETAO Trading at -74.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.85%, as shares sank -49.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO fell by -24.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4280. In addition, ETAO International Co. Ltd. saw -91.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​