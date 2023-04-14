Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High...

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) has increased by 4.49 when compared to last closing price of 1.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Right Now?

The public float for EQRX is 412.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. On April 14, 2023, EQRX’s average trading volume was 2.85M shares.

EQRX’s Market Performance

The stock of EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has seen a 1.09% increase in the past week, with a -12.26% drop in the past month, and a -33.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for EQRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for EQRX’s stock, with a -49.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQRX

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQRX reach a price target of $3.20, previously predicting the price at $5.60. The rating they have provided for EQRX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to EQRX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

EQRX Trading at -12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8695. In addition, EQRx Inc. saw -24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -10.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

