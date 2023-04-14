EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is above average at 9.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is $145.54, which is $25.03 above the current market price. The public float for EOG is 585.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EOG on April 14, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

EOG) stock’s latest price update

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 122.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/20/23 that EOG Resources Director Mike Kerr Buys Up Stock

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG’s stock has risen by 0.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.10% and a quarterly drop of -3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for EOG Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.12% for EOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $145 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG reach a price target of $167. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to EOG, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

EOG Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +19.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.17. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw -5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Kerr Michael T., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $130.49 back on Jan 12. After this action, Kerr Michael T. now owns 170,000 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $2,609,854 using the latest closing price.

Helms Lloyd W Jr, the President & COO of EOG Resources Inc., sale 5,455 shares at $141.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Helms Lloyd W Jr is holding 151,917 shares at $772,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Equity return is now at value 33.60, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.