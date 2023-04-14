Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) has increased by 54.51 when compared to last closing price of 2.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 63.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OCTO is 1.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume of OCTO on April 14, 2023 was 421.90K shares.

OCTO’s Market Performance

OCTO stock saw a decrease of 63.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -74.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.44% for Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for OCTO’s stock, with a -86.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCTO Trading at -43.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.31%, as shares sank -46.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO rose by +20.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc. saw -59.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCTO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.