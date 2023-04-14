East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has decreased by -1.93 when compared to last closing price of 53.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EWBC is $68.82, which is $19.7 above the current price. The public float for EWBC is 139.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on April 14, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

EWBC stock saw a decrease of -0.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for EWBC’s stock, with a -23.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to EWBC, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

EWBC Trading at -20.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.59. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -19.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Oh Irene H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $49.51 back on Mar 13. After this action, Oh Irene H now owns 124,925 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $495,130 using the latest closing price.

LIU JACK C, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $77.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that LIU JACK C is holding 17,136 shares at $154,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.