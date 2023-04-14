Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DNB is $14.86, which is $3.6 above than the current price. The public float for DNB is 339.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume of DNB on April 14, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DNB) stock’s latest price update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB)’s stock price has plunge by -0.30relation to previous closing price of 11.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/26/23 that How Kobe Bryant made his $600 million fortune — and who is in charge of it now

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB’s stock has fallen by -0.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.75% and a quarterly drop of -11.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.25% for DNB stock, with a simple moving average of -14.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNB reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for DNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to DNB, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

DNB Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. saw -6.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from Jabbour Anthony M, who purchase 116,250 shares at the price of $10.74 back on Mar 20. After this action, Jabbour Anthony M now owns 475,252 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., valued at $1,248,839 using the latest closing price.

Massey Richard N, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., sale 181,630 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Massey Richard N is holding 602,592 shares at $2,361,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 38.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.