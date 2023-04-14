Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has gone up by 3.40% for the week, with a 11.86% rise in the past month and a -4.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for DBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.67% for DBX’s stock, with a -0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) by analysts is $27.33, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 266.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.92% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of DBX was 3.10M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has plunge by 5.19relation to previous closing price of 20.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.01. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw -2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Volkmer Bart, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $21.01 back on Apr 10. After this action, Volkmer Bart now owns 378,798 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $210,130 using the latest closing price.

Houston Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 162,500 shares at $21.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Houston Andrew is holding 0 shares at $3,463,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -116.00, with 19.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.