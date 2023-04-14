DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is above average at 17.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.

The public float for DRH is 204.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRH on April 14, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

DRH) stock’s latest price update

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.87 in relation to its previous close of 8.06. However, the company has experienced a 1.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DRH’s Market Performance

DRH’s stock has risen by 1.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.22% and a quarterly drop of -4.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for DiamondRock Hospitality Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for DRH stock, with a simple moving average of -6.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DRH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DRH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRH reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for DRH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

DRH Trading at -5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRH rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, DiamondRock Hospitality Company saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRH starting from Brugger Mark W, who sale 24,310 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Brugger Mark W now owns 2,396,099 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, valued at $243,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRH

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.