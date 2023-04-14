Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Stock Showcases 39.61% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, DNMR stock has gone up by 7.46%, with a monthly gain of 90.87% and a quarterly surge of 100.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.84% for Danimer Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.61% for DNMR stock, with a simple moving average of 33.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DNMR is $5.56, which is $1.2 above than the current price. The public float for DNMR is 90.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.33% of that float. The average trading volume of DNMR on April 14, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

DNMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) has surged by 8.01 when compared to previous closing price of 3.87, but the company has seen a 7.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNMR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DNMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNMR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNMR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for DNMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DNMR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

DNMR Trading at 60.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +97.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNMR rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Danimer Scientific Inc. saw 133.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNMR starting from Tuten Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Mar 17. After this action, Tuten Scott now owns 375,210 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc., valued at $20,999 using the latest closing price.

Tuten Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Danimer Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Tuten Scott is holding 385,210 shares at $22,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-232.89 for the present operating margin

-34.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danimer Scientific Inc. stands at -337.78. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -23.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.