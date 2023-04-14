Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) is $59.07, which is $24.67 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 90.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYTK on April 14, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) has increased by 5.52 when compared to last closing price of 34.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYTK’s Market Performance

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has seen a -0.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.85% decline in the past month and a -12.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.57% for CYTK’s stock, with a -17.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CYTK, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CYTK Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.31. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -21.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $34.21 back on Apr 13. After this action, Malik Fady Ibraham now owns 167,183 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $136,840 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 12,500 shares at $35.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 441,058 shares at $438,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.