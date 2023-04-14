Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 0.38. However, the company has experienced a -1.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CYBN is 147.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on April 14, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

The stock of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen a -1.29% decrease in the past week, with a -2.78% drop in the past month, and a -17.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.19% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.11% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of -26.25% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3834. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 29.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -78.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.35. Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.