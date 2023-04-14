Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YOU is $34.20, which is $8.01 above the current market price. The public float for YOU is 72.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.17% of that float. The average trading volume for YOU on April 14, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YOU) stock’s latest price update

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.45 compared to its previous closing price of 25.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/21 that Nio, Halliburton, Roblox: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

YOU’s Market Performance

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has experienced a 10.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.26% rise in the past month, and a -5.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for YOU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.21% for YOU’s stock, with a -0.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YOU reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for YOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to YOU, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

YOU Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU rose by +10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.76. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw -3.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Moshkani Kasra, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $26.03 back on Mar 30. After this action, Moshkani Kasra now owns 22,894 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $26,030 using the latest closing price.

Patterson Richard N. Jr., the CISO of Clear Secure Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Patterson Richard N. Jr. is holding 6,474 shares at $135,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.50 for the present operating margin

+58.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -14.99. The total capital return value is set at -21.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.90. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Clear Secure Inc. (YOU), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 12.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.